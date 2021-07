Cases at skilled nursing facilities plummeted since staff and residents began receiving vaccinations and remain low. For the week ending June 20, nearly 30,000 COVID-19 tests were completed among skilled nursing facility staff and residents and only seven people tested positive for COVID-19; one new case among residents and six new cases among staff; the majority of these cases are among unvaccinated individuals. For comparison, the last week of December 2020, a total of 2,532 people tested positive for COVID-19; 1,423 cases among residents and 1,109 cases among staff.