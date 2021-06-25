Cancel
NFL

Panthers' Ian Thomas: Impressing this offseason

CBS Sports
 15 days ago

Coach Matt Rhule pointed out Thomas has had a "great offseason" earlier this month and suggested he still has a chance to lay claim to the Panthers' starting tight end role, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports. Thomas posted a promising rookie season back in 2018 but hasn't...

