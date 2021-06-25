Panthers' Ian Thomas: Impressing this offseason

The Tampa Bay Lighting are attempting to finish off the Montreal Canadiens tonight at Amalie Arena. If the Bolts win it will be the first first sweep a Stanley Cup Final since 1998, when the Detroit Red Wings did it to the Washington Capitals, and give them back-to-back titles. The Lightning have racked up 14 goals over the first three games, the fifth-most all-time in the finals at this point. Tampa Bay’s dynamic duo of Nikita Kucherov and Brayden Point are proving to be too much to handle for goaltender Carey Price and the Canadiens defense. Kucherov, who missed the entire regular season, is leading the NHL is postseason scoring with 32 points in 21 games, while Point has racked up a league-leading 14 goals in just 21 games. Andrei Vasilevskiy has completely outplayed Price in this series. Vasilevskiy has posted a stingy 1.67 GAA against the Habs, while Price’s GAA against the Lightning ballooned to 4.39 after Friday night’s 6-3 loss that saw him surrender 5 goals on 29 shots.