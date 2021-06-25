Cancel
Technology

Seymour Duncan Unveils the Vapor Trail Deluxe

By PRESS RELEASE
premierguitar.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeymour Duncan, a leading manufacturer of pickups and pedals, launches the new The Vapor Trail Deluxe delay pedal that combines a 100% analog tone with vast digital control. And that's just a start. The Vapor Trail Deluxe builds on the proud legacy of the original Vapor Trail analog delay pedal....

www.premierguitar.com
