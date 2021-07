I’ve got a confession to make: I never played Doki Doki Literature Club during it’s initial release. “spooky anime game, got it”, I’d say to people suggesting it to me. “Corpse Party exists, I’m aware.” I’d say to others. When I initially sat down to play the new definitive edition of the game, Doki Doki Literature Club Plus, I thought I had been right. That’s the beauty of Doki Doki Literature Club Plus. I spent the first hour and a half just playing through an angsty teen love story. I was sleepy. It was so much reading. I didn’t much care about which of the 4 girls I pursued. there’s Monika, the president of the club. Sayori, childhood friend to the main character and vice president. Natsuki, angry pixie who bakes. And Yuri, a shy and withdrawn bookworm.