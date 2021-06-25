Young Farmers Organizational Pause
Last year was incredibly tough. And 2021 continues to challenge, demand creativity and adaptability, and constant relearning. As the National Young Farmers Coalition has adapted to meet the urgent needs of our farmers and communities through the COVID-19 pandemic, our staff has also been feeling the impacts of drastically scaling up our organization, services, and workload, all while balancing increased stressors and responsibilities in our personal lives.www.youngfarmers.org