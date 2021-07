EASTON — Talbot County Health Officer Dr. Maria Maguire said she learned Friday, July 2, that the Delta variant of the COVID-19 virus showed up locally in June. “We were notified today that genetic sequencing performed by the state lab shows that cases of the delta variant were present in Talbot County in early June. There is always a delay between when the case is active (when the person is sick and contagious) and when the sample’s sequencing is completed and reported. Additionally, only a small percentage of tests in the state undergo testing for genetic sequencing to detect variants. Therefore, it is hard to know exactly how many cases are circulating at any one time locally,” said Maguire who previously saw no Delta variant cases locally.