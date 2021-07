We are coming up for air after a year that defies description. Life as we know it has shifted forever for our generation. As a physician and orthopaedic surgeon, there are things that are ironically easy for me right now. Things like handling crises and emergencies, broken bones and torn tissues. On the other hand, there is a whole other bucket of things that I tolerated pre-COVID that I am struggling to find ok now. And I hear myself becoming a complainer.