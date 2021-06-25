Teaching in the time of COVID

A stream of water trickles into the birdbath from the watering can, which had collected rain the previous night as the surrounding woods exhaled with a telling breeze. Their network of trees was a system upon which the colorful finches, grosbeaks, woodpeckers, warblers, nuthatches, jays, and hummingbirds depended. Many birds of different feathers sharing one ecosystem. Their tendency to accept differences and create coexistence kept their species from being upended over their distinctions. Plumage and song were meant to attract a mate, an immutable characteristic designed to provide protection and communication, not something to be scrubbed or suppressed. I guess these feathered friends figured out pretty quickly not to let their differences get in the way of their success as a species.