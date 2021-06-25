Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Vance County, NC

Teaching in the time of COVID

By Marsha Harvey
Henderson Daily Dispatch
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt the beginning of summer both teachers and students were clamoring for the door for a well-needed summer break. Students had already checked out mentally and many teachers were not far behind. Globally, in excess of 1.5 billion students experienced disruptions in their education and teachers were forced to find...

www.hendersondispatch.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Vance County, NC
Vance County, NC
Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Online Education#State Legislatures#Education System#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Education
News Break
Jobs
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
HealthBBC

Covid: Online teaching to stay, say university leaders

Students in higher education will learn better with parts of some courses continuing to be taught online, university leaders in Wales have said. Swansea University vice-chancellor Prof Paul Boyle said students would benefit from the "blended approach" to learning used during the coronavirus pandemic. Cardiff University's Prof Colin Riordan said...
Technologylps.org

Teaching with Tech

Lincoln Public Schools believes technology extends the ability to establish, explore, and enhance connections that support learning essential to achievement, and increase productivity essential for greater effectiveness. The goals of the LPS CLASS Plan (approved by the Board of Education in 2015) are:. Student Learning: Improve learning for all students...
Collegesdistrictadministration.com

5 post-COVID keys to propelling students into college

A disparity in the number of advanced courses persists even at lower-income schools that have been recognized for sending more students to college, a GreatSchools.org survey has found. Almost all of the 820 leaders surveyed by the public school rating site said their students had access to at least one...
Saint Joe, INEvening Star

Krafft reflects on teaching career

ST. JOE — When May 26 rolled around, bringing an end to the 2020-2021 school year, Riverdale Elementary first-grade teacher Judy Krafft knew it would be a bittersweet day. Krafft said she tried to put her retirement in perspective for her students. “I told the kids, ‘You’ll have these feelings....
Tucson, AZarizona.edu

COVID Chronicles: Research in the Time of COVID-19

On a beautiful, sunny morning in late May, after I had finished my final grades for the spring semester, I thought about my research plans during the summer break. Despite already being in Germany, I know that research in its traditional form is not possible for the second summer in a row.
ScienceAppalachian News-Express

Teach critical thinking, not CRT

History is history and we can’t change that. What we can change is including the painful facts of history so that history doesn’t repeat itself. But in today’s polarized political climate, even the teaching of history is divisive. Teachers are being forced to teach what is called Critical Race Theory...
AnimalsSentinel & Enterprise

New teaching methods are for the birds

A stream of water trickles into the birdbath from the watering can, which had collected rain the previous night as the surrounding woods exhaled with a telling breeze. Their network of trees was a system upon which the colorful finches, grosbeaks, woodpeckers, warblers, nuthatches, jays, and hummingbirds depended. Many birds of different feathers sharing one ecosystem. Their tendency to accept differences and create coexistence kept their species from being upended over their distinctions. Plumage and song were meant to attract a mate, an immutable characteristic designed to provide protection and communication, not something to be scrubbed or suppressed. I guess these feathered friends figured out pretty quickly not to let their differences get in the way of their success as a species.
Golfthebuzzmagazines.com

Top-notch fun for TEACH

More than 200 golfers gathered at the bays at Topgolf Katy for Tee Up Fore TEACH. The event raised more than $318,000 for the nonprofit To Educate All Children (TEACH). Event chairs Phyllis and Cornel Williams and honorary chair Chuck Jenness were thrilled. It was the organization’s first in-person event in over a year. Guests browsed the silent auction and raffle and practiced their swings. Top prizes went to the team from Opportune LLP and team Red Hot For TEACH, captained by Rosemary Schatzman. Proceeds will help 1,000 educators at 20 HISD partner schools reach over 12,000 students. Pictured are (from left) Roslyn Bazzelle, Rosemary Schatzman, Gayla Gardner, and Mary Whalley.
Spokane, WAThe Spokesman-Review

Teaching self-hatred

The article about 600 more unmarked graves at the Marieval Indian Residential School (“600 more bodies found at former site of indigenous school for children in Canada,” June 25), which the Cowessess First Nation found south of Regina, Saskatchewan, was heart-wrenching. Florence Sparver, 80 years old, said she attended that...
Webster Groves, MOtimesnewspapers.com

Teaching Facts About The Past

I am writing about Justin Hauke’s letter to the editor in the June 25 Webster-Kirkwood Times regarding the new history curriculum in the Webster Groves School District. Hauke’s letter states, “Our community is entitled to honest and open communication,” and then lures readers into the dispute regarding a Department of Justice investigation into Webster Groves School District Superintendent John Simpson.
EducationIndependent Record

History teachers are teaching history

My high school history teacher was a racist. How do I know this? It was near the end of the school year when our American history class had an informal discussion on the sit-in demonstrations and other civil rights protests that were then in the news. He chimed in: "Well, how would feel if you were sitting at a counter eating lunch when a big black (N-word) came in and plopped down beside you?"
WorkoutsUS News and World Report

6 Tips for Teaching Yoga

A long-time yoga teacher shares advice for how to best teach yoga to benefit both teacher and student. Teaching yoga can be a very fulfilling and meaningful career path. I've been teaching for 15 years, and I could not imagine being as happy and passionate about pursuing any other occupation. However, it doesn't come without its challenges.

Comments / 0

Community Policy