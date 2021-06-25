COD Mobile Season 5 2021: In Deep Water update: New modes, characters, maps and more

Krafton Inc. has revealed details of the new 12.2 update coming to PUBG as parts of it and the new map are on the test servers. This will be the first time players get a chance to try out the new Taego map and experiment with a number of different aspects including Self AED, new weapons like the K2 and the Mk12, and a brand new car as you'll be able to drive around in the classic Hyundai Pony Coupe model, which you can see here. We have some notes from the team below, and you can check out the full detailed set of patch notes here.