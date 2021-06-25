COD Mobile Season 5 2021: In Deep Water update: New modes, characters, maps and more
The action intensifies in Call Of Duty Mobile as the battle moves to open water. Lower your anchors and get ready to dive into the new season. After an action-packed COD Mobile Season 4 2021, it’s time for the fifth Season – In Deep Water. The season 5 brings Ghost back to the forefront of things with new maps, operators, weapon blueprints, and more. So without further ado, let’s go over the details to look forward to with this COD Mobile Season 5 2021: In Deep Water update.gamingonphone.com