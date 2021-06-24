Cancel
Fitch moves Illinois state government’s bond rating outlook to positive

 18 days ago

Cover picture for the article(The Center Square) – Credit rating agencies are optimistic about Illinois’ finances for the first time in a while, but one researcher said the news was overrated. Fitch Ratings revised the outlook on Illinois’ general obligation bonds from negative to positive, but maintained the state’s credit rating at one notch above junk-bond status.

