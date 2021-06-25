Macon Speedway standings through June 25

View more in
Macon, IL
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Related
Truth Or Consequences, NM|Posted byReuters
Virgin Galactic's Branson soars to space aboard rocket plane
TRUTH OR CONSEQUENCES, N.M., July 11 (Reuters) - British billionaire Richard Branson on Sunday soared more than 50 miles above the New Mexico desert aboard his Virgin Galactic rocket plane and safely returned in the vehicle's first fully crewed test flight to space, a symbolic milestone for a venture he started 17 years ago.
Virginia State|NBC News
Statues of Confederate generals come down in Charlottesville, Virginia
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Statues honoring two Confederate generals were taken down Saturday, nearly four years after white supremacist and neo-Nazi groups stormed the Virginia college town to protect it. The removal of the bronze statues depicting Gens. Robert E. Lee and Stonewall Jackson "is one small step closer to the...
NFL|ABC News
NFL LB Mingo charged with indecency with child in Texas
ARLINGTON, Texas -- NFL linebacker Barkevious Mingo, who is currently with the Atlanta Falcons, has been arrested in Texas on a charge of indecency with a child-sexual contact, police said Saturday. Mingo, 30, was arrested on Thursday by police in the Dallas suburb of Arlington. Jail records listed an address...
MLB|ABC News
Dad of Nats' Joe Ross saves fan with Heimlich at Giants game
SAN FRANCISCO -- Father to a pair of big league starting pitchers, Willie Ross made a crucial save at a ballgame in San Francisco on Saturday. Ross, dad of veteran pitchers Joe and Tyson Ross, performed the Heimlich maneuver on a choking fan during a game between the Giants and Washington Nationals, dislodging bits of a hot dog to clear the woman's airways.
Miami Beach, FL|Posted byNBC News
Death toll rises to 90 in Miami Beach-area condo building collapse
Confirmed deaths rose to 90 in the recovery efforts in the Miami Beach-area condo building collapse as crews continue to sift through the debris more than two weeks after the Champlain Towers South fell in the middle of the night. At least 71 of the victims have been properly identified...
UFC|Posted byNBC News
Dustin Poirier beats Conor McGregor for the second time in six months at UFC 264
LAS VEGAS — Conor McGregor sat and seethed with his back on the cage, a temporary cast around his left shin and foot. The biggest star in mixed martial arts was convinced he had just been robbed of revenge on Dustin Poirier by a broken leg. “I was boxing the...
Religion|Posted byThe Hill
Pope makes first public appearance since intestinal surgery
Pope Francis on Sunday made his first public appearance since undergoing surgery to correct a “severe” narrowing of his colon. Francis walked out onto a balcony at Rome's Gemelli hospital to lead his weekly prayer in front of hundreds of people, CBS News reports. He was joined on the balcony by some children who are also hospitalized at Gemelli.
Louisville, KY|Posted byABC News
Lawyers for Breonna Taylor's family sue police over existence of body camera footage
An attorney representing the family of Breonna Taylor filed a lawsuit on Wednesday claiming that the Louisville Metro Police Department may have given the public "misinformation" about the existence of body camera footage from before and after the raid of Taylor's home. The lawsuit, filed in Jefferson County Circuit Court,...
Miami, FL|Posted byThe Hill
Miami courthouse to undergo repairs amid safety concerns
The Miami-Dade County Courthouse will undergo repairs amid safety concerns following an inspection, officials announced Friday. Officials said in a statement that all business at the courthouse will be conducted virtually. Judges and court staff will begin working remotely “until further notice” starting July 12. The statement was issued by...
Tennis|NBC News
Ashleigh Barty ends Australia's long wait for Wimbledon women's title
LONDON — World No. 1 Ashleigh Barty became the first Australian woman to win the Wimbledon singles title in 41 years on Saturday when she defeated Czech Karolina Pliskova 6-3 6-7(4) 6-3 in the final. The 25-year-old Barty, who won her maiden Grand Slam at Roland Garros in 2019, emulated...