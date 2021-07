Magic: The Gathering creator Wizards of the Coast is clearly expecting the card game’s upcoming Dungeons & Dragons expansion to be one of the most successful of 2021. For the first time ever, both tabletop experiences will be joining hands to provide an adventure which splices the themes, characters and mechanics of both together, with the latter, in particular, receiving the lion’s share of attention. To celebrate the marriage, a brand-new type of card, Dungeons, are being introduced to the Standard metagame, giving players the chance to mimic the art of spelunking using nothing other than some fancifully decorated cardboard.