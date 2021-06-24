Cancel
Davenport, WA

School board approves employee contracts

By The Times
 18 days ago

DAVENPORT—The school board approved administrative and non-union represented employee contracts for nine district employees at its June 21 regular meeting. Superintendent Jim Kowalkowski, middle/high school principal and assistant superintendent Chad Prewitt, elementary and assistant middle school principal Noelle Carstens, business manager Leslie Oliver, district secretary Stephanie Linstrum, behavior intervention specialist Trenton Briney, occupational therapist assistant Nina Olson, plant operations director Joe Coppersmith and transportation supervisor Bill Ball were among those employees.

