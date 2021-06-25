Will it Be the World or Her Vol. 5 Review – Three’s A Crowd

Non-Australian readers may not be familiar with what a quokka is, so it’s worth searching on the internet for images of these incredibly cute, roughly-cat-sized marsupial-rodent mashups that seem, thanks to the random whimsy of natural selection, to be always smiling and happy. There is even a viral craze for people taking selfies with them. They have lovely, stippled brownish fur, longish if rounded snouts and dinky triangular ears and therefore look very little like Daisy, the protagonist of this saccharine animated feature from the southern hemisphere. Angourie Rice, who recently came to prominence by playing Kate Winslet’s daughter in TV’s Mare of Easttown, voices the plucky land mammal with a judicious blend of warmth and grit, but there’s no getting round the fact that Daisy looks like a Care Bear from the mid-1980s. Her eyes are too large (or at least too large for a quokka) while the high forehead is adorned with a silly, not-at-all-quokkaish kiss curl, the whole look bringing to mind the increasingly infantilised designs for Mickey Mouse that biologist Stephen Jay Gould so amusingly meditated on in a classic essay.