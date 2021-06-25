Cancel
Will it Be the World or Her Vol. 5 Review – Three’s A Crowd

By Azario Lopez
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe stakes are raised in Will it Be the World or Her Vol. 5 as Kouki Nakagawa is ghosted on several fronts and now must also deal with a new person after his heart. The intro acts as a recap of the previous events; many questions are answered in a not-so-climactic fashion.

