CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Did you know that jojo potatoes may have originated in Ohio?. At least that is one of dozens of claims about where the spud delicacy rose to popularity in the 1960s, when restaurants in Northeast Ohio began serving them with trademarked Flavor-crisp chicken. Their fame spread across Iowa, Nebraska, Wisconsin, upstate New York, and Minnesota -- though if you grew up in Alabama, Montana, Utah or the Pacific Northwest, they were likely a staple of your childhood diet as well.