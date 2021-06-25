Cancel
Texas Public Utility Commission decides ERCOT must report power plant outages within three days

By Marin Wolf
Dallas News
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTexas’ electric grid operator will now have to release information about power plant outages this summer in a fraction of the time it previously was required to do so. The Energy Reliability Council of Texas must publicly disclose some insight into outages within three days as opposed to the 60-day wait period it had operated under before, according to a Public Utility Commission decision Thursday. ERCOT, an independent nonprofit, answers to the commission.

