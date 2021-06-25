OUR VIEW: Some fun videos, welcoming a commander

McAlester News-Capital office File photo

THUMBS UP to everyone watching, sharing and talking about our new video series featuring local restaurants.

We started a video series called "mmm...That's Tasty" where Sports Editor Derek Hatridge and Staff Writer Derrick James go to restaurants in southeast Oklahoma and interview the owners about what makes their establishment a local favorite.

The third video in our series featured Fat Daddy's BBQ in Hartshorne, where married co-owners Denny and Brandy Sanders make some tasty smoked meats with sides and drinks — including the Fat Daddy burger.

“It is a monster,” Denny told us.

Derrick and Derek agree — and we hope the video captured all the burger's glory.

Our first video posted June 6 and featured J-Beaux's Cajun Fusion food truck in McAlester. The second video posted June 13 and featured Nichols Cafe in Kiowa.

The series originated with an idea to spotlight local favorites in a fun and engaging way.

We appreciate all the positive feedback to this point and for all the restaurant nominations.

We will continue talking with local restaurant owners so we can schedule video sessions and feature as many as possible.

Video can be found on our website at www.mcalesternews.com and on our YouTube channel.

Anyone can listen, subscribe, and follow for free to the “mmm…That’s Tasty” podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and Spreaker.

•••

THUMBS UP to everyone making the new commander at McAlester Army Ammunition Plant feel welcomed.

Colonel Michael F. Hammond assumed command of McAAP during a ceremony Tuesday and he said many welcomed him during his transition into leading the McAlester base.

Hammond thanked his family for their support and everyone who helped him in his transition. He credited employees at the base demonstrating professionalism and said he felt welcomed.

It's not uncommon for our area to be welcoming and we encourage people to continue doing so for the new McAAP leader.

Our community has a long and storied connection with the military and the base.

A contract to construct the McAlester plant was issued in June 1942 and it was constructed prior to the one year allotted for its completion.

The plant transferred from the Navy to the Army on Oct. 1, 1977 and is the U.S. Department of Defense's premier bomb- and warhead-loading facility today.

McAAP is vital to our community is plethora ways — as our community is vital to its success in defending our country.

We welcome Col. Hammond and look forward to working with you in the continued success of McAAP and our community.