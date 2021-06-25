Doja Cat Makes Pop Weird Again With 'Planet Her'

Doja Cat has been building the anticipation for her third studio album, Planet Her over the past year. A steady stream of hit singles kept fans satisfied until the entire body of work was out but she isn't holding back from releasing even more tracks now that Planet Her dropped. At the wee hours of Sunday morning, she slid through with the official deluxe edition to the project which boasts an additional five tracks. Two new guest features pop up on the tracklist. An extended version of "You Right" ft. The Weeknd was added to the tracklist along with collaborations alongside Gunna and the Ruff Ryders' First Lady Eve who appears on "Tonight."