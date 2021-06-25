Managing AML in Younger Patients With Promising Therapies, Supportive Care Drugs

This finding, say the researchers of the study, suggests an ongoing need for research and novel therapies for patients with the rare disorder. Over the last 3 decades, the risk of death from myelofibrosis (MF) has dropped significantly, according to new research presented at the European Hematology Association 2021 Virtual Congress. The research also showed that leading causes of death, including progression to acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and infections, may be indirectly or directly related to MF progression and complications.