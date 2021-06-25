Managing AML in Younger Patients With Promising Therapies, Supportive Care Drugs
Novel treatments and recent data about new drugs were presented at the first conference of Advanced Topics for Oncology Pharmacy Professionals (ATOPP). New therapies for managing acute myelogenous leukemia (AML) are showing promise in recent studies. Data for these drugs—indicated to treat children, adolescents and young adults with AML—and discussion about supportive care strategies were presented during the first Advanced Topics for Oncology Pharmacy Professionals (ATOPP) conference.