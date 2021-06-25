Cancel
Managing AML in Younger Patients With Promising Therapies, Supportive Care Drugs

By Kristen Coppock, MA, Managing Editor
pharmacytimes.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNovel treatments and recent data about new drugs were presented at the first conference of Advanced Topics for Oncology Pharmacy Professionals (ATOPP). New therapies for managing acute myelogenous leukemia (AML) are showing promise in recent studies. Data for these drugs—indicated to treat children, adolescents and young adults with AML—and discussion about supportive care strategies were presented during the first Advanced Topics for Oncology Pharmacy Professionals (ATOPP) conference.1.

www.pharmacytimes.com
