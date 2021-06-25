Cancel
Novel Class of Drugs Could Treat Mantle Cell Lymphoma

By Aislinn Antrim, Associate Editor
pharmacytimes.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe small-molecule inhibitors of the SOX 11 oncogene showed promise both as single agents and in combination with ibrutinib. A new class of drugs, small-molecule inhibitors of the SOX 11 oncogene, could inhibit a “master switch” involved in most cases of mantle cell lymphoma (MCL), according to researchers at Mount Sinai Hospital.

