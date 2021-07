Last Updated: June 28, 2021. However, treatment with proton pump inhibitors is not associated with risk for incident diabetes in the general population. MONDAY, June 28, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Add-on proton pump inhibitor (PPI) therapy may improve glycemic indices among individuals with diabetes, but PPI treatment is not associated with the risk for incident diabetes in individuals without diabetes, according to a review published online June 25 in the Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism.