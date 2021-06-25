Real World Study Shows Initiation With Pitavastatin, Not Rosuvastatin, Has Beneficial Effects on Hyperlipidemic Patients
Researchers observed improvements in total cholesterol, low-density lipoprotein, triglycerides, and serum gamma glutamyl transferase among patients both with and without diabetes. A retrospective, short-term, real-world study found favorable effects of pitavastatin on glucose metabolism and biochemical liver markers among hyperlipidemic patients both with and without diabetes, according to a poster...www.pharmacytimes.com