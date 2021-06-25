Real World Study Shows Initiation With Pitavastatin, Not Rosuvastatin, Has Beneficial Effects on Hyperlipidemic Patients

Most people in menopause (officially defined as the ceasing of menstruation) are familiar with the fact that this life stage is related to a change in hormone levels. Hot flashes, trouble sleeping, digestive issues, changes in mood, anxiety and depression…they’re all connected to changes in progesterone, estrogen, and testosterone levels. But what many don’t know is that a major key to managing many of the symptoms menopause creates lies in the gut. Here’s what people don’t talk about when they talk about menopause: the estrobolome, bacteria and fungi in the gut that influences the estrogen circulating in your system.