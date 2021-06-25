Cancel
Real World Study Shows Initiation With Pitavastatin, Not Rosuvastatin, Has Beneficial Effects on Hyperlipidemic Patients

By Aislinn Antrim, Associate Editor
pharmacytimes.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleResearchers observed improvements in total cholesterol, low-density lipoprotein, triglycerides, and serum gamma glutamyl transferase among patients both with and without diabetes. A retrospective, short-term, real-world study found favorable effects of pitavastatin on glucose metabolism and biochemical liver markers among hyperlipidemic patients both with and without diabetes, according to a poster...

