You’ve probably gathered quite the collection of doors in your garage if you’ve recently done any home remodeling where you’ve updated your interior with new doors among the other things. Well, I think it is fair to say that it would be quite a waste if you throw out those old doors. They might be out of style but that doesn’t mean that they’re completely useless. You can give them a new purpose with a few simple DIY projects that will help you turn your old doors into rustic pieces of home décor.