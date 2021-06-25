Squirrel Flower Weathers the Storm on 'Planet (i)'

Ella Williams was writing tender songs about freeways and driving long before a certain No. 1 hit about a driver’s license came along. Williams, a 24-year-old songwriter who records under the name Squirrel Flower, filled her debut, 2020’s I Was Born Swimming, with meditations on interstates, headlights, and ambiguous lovers who carry her inside when she’s fallen asleep on the road. The follow-up, Planet (i), features songs like “Iowa 146,” “Flames and Flat Tires,” and the uncharacteristically anthemic “Roadkill,” which uses backseat driving (“Slow down/Don’t want to risk the roadkill”) as a metaphor for the nagging weight of imposter syndrome. If automobile companies threw money at indie-rock songwriters the way fashion brands woo influencers, Williams would surely be on their list.