Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Squirrel Flower Weathers the Storm on 'Planet (i)'

By Angie Martoccio
Laredo Morning Times
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast year, on the heels of her debut I Was Born Swimming, Ella Williams spoke about one of the four elements. “I’d say my relationship with water is one of being in awe and being terrified by the power of it,” she said. “The power of there being too much of it, and also of there being none, in relation to climate change.”

www.lmtonline.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lorde
Person
Weyes Blood
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Planet#Squirrel Flower#Swimming
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Desert
News Break
Celebrities
Related
MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

Planet (i)

Ella Williams was writing tender songs about freeways and driving long before a certain No. 1 hit about a driver’s license came along. Williams, a 24-year-old songwriter who records under the name Squirrel Flower, filled her debut, 2020’s I Was Born Swimming, with meditations on interstates, headlights, and ambiguous lovers who carry her inside when she’s fallen asleep on the road. The follow-up, Planet (i), features songs like “Iowa 146,” “Flames and Flat Tires,” and the uncharacteristically anthemic “Roadkill,” which uses backseat driving (“Slow down/Don’t want to risk the roadkill”) as a metaphor for the nagging weight of imposter syndrome. If automobile companies threw money at indie-rock songwriters the way fashion brands woo influencers, Williams would surely be on their list.
New York City, NYPosted by
BobVila

10 Fall Flowers That Are Hardy in Cold Weather

Although many annuals—such as cosmos, dahlia, zinnia, and others—will bloom until late autumn if the weather remains warm, some of them curl up and die at the first sign of frost. But to keep your garden interesting and colorful, you want at least a few fall flowers that can tolerate freezing temperatures and come back for more.
Video GamesTheSixthAxis

Planet Zoo: Africa Pack has cuteness by the wheelbarrow (and a poo-pushing beetle)

Let’s be honest: Frontier have pretty much the whole park management sim genre sewn up right now. Whether you’re dealing with housing endangered snow leopards, cleaning up customer’s vomit after a go on your octuplet loop rollercoaster, or the near-constant escapades of extinct creatures chowing down on a few visitors, there’s practically something for everyone – assuming they’re interested in making heaps of virtual money while they chase smiley-face icons.
visitfairfieldcounty.org

Rock Mill Days (Weather Permitting)

Wednesdays & Saturdays 11:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m. Come see this amazing piece of history and enjoy its beautiful setting! Standing 90’ above the gorge of Hocking River Falls is Rock Mill, a restored 1824 gristmill. In 1905, it closed for business and fell into disrepair. After a decade-long restoration effort ending in 2017, it roared to life and milled grain again for the first time in over 100 years!
Montclair, NJPosted by
Montclair Local

Favorite flowers, season by season (Gardening for Life)

In my years as a gardener, I have learned the importance of the seasonal gardening cycle. Early on I adopted the approach of working with rather than against nature. Don’t waste time and resources with plants that are not appropriate for your location. Plants, like humans, have differing needs, and requirements for soil nutrients, water and sunlight vary.
Florida Statethemeparktourist.com

Tropical Storm Elsa Impacts Florida Theme Parks (Updated)

Tropical Storm Elsa is working its way through Florida and as its effects are expected to be felt throughout Central Florida, theme parks are taking action to protect both guests and employees. Here is an updated list of all the impacts to regular operations thus far:. Walt Disney World has...
Georgetown, MADaily News Of Newburyport

In the Spirit: Rip currents and rainfall

I’ve been seeing news bits about rip currents at our local beaches in late June, with an uptick in swimmers needing rescue as they nearly get swept out to sea, unaware of just how far they have been pulled until they try to swim to shore. Having experienced this myself...
EnvironmentThe Weather Channel

Elsa to Sweep Through the Northeast with Heavy Rain, Gusty Winds

Elsa will then quickly move through the Northeast through Friday. Flooding rain, gusty winds and isolated tornadoes are all potential impacts. This is a previous version of our forecast article. The latest on Tropical Storm Elsa can be found by clicking here. The Weather Company’s primary journalistic mission is to...
Environmentfox4kc.com

Joe’s Weather Blog: Raging line of storms whimpers into KC (SAT-7/10)

After some brief heavy rains and rumbles of thunder I’m struck this morning by how a raging line of storms in the Plains can just sort of fade as soon as it gets to Topeka and into NW MO. Sure we had some rain/wind etc…nothing though too crazy for a complex that was producing 60-near 100 MPH winds as it was raging through Nebraska.
EnvironmentPosted by
Axios

Nights are warming faster than days in the U.S.

Nights on average are heating up faster than days in most parts of the United States — a trend caused by climate change, according to the 2018 National Climate Assessment Report, newly cited by the New York Times. Why it matters: Last month was the hottest June on record for...
Environmentdiscoverestevan.com

Heat Grips Saskatchewan, Again

With heat warnings in effect in nearly every part of Saskatchewan north of the Trans-Canada Highway, more extreme temperatures are expected Saturday and Sunday. Environment and Climate Change Canada has warnings extending from the Alberta border to the Manitoba border, and from north of Regina all the way to the northern border with North West Territories.
Environmentecowatch.com

Human Activity Linked to Extreme Rainfall

A new UCLA study links human activity to intensifying rainfall. The study, published in Nature Communications, shows the human influence in events like floods, landslides, crop damage, soil erosion, issues related to water resource management and agricultural damage, according to NBC Los Angeles and Nature.com. "These findings further elevate the...
Environmentsouthfloridareporter.com

Tracking Tropical Storm Elsa (LIVE Tracking Link)

While South Florida is celebrating the Fourth of July, we’re watching the track of Tropical Storm Elsa. You can track Elsa LIVE via this link from The Weather Channel. This includes models, cone forecasts, current forecasts, and more. Independence Day features plenty of hot sun with some clouds and storms...

Comments / 0

Community Policy