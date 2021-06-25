Cancel
Health

Remote Monitoring, Data Sharing Improve Glycemic Control in Patients With Diabetes

By Aislinn Antrim, Associate Editor
pharmacytimes.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleImprovements in glycemic control were seen as early as 3 months after program implementation and were sustained up to a year with continued program engagement. New research suggests that the implementation of a remote patient monitoring program that incorporates remote data sharing can improve glycemic control among adults with type 2 diabetes, according to a poster presented at the American Diabetes Association 81st Scientific Sessions.

www.pharmacytimes.com
