Remote Monitoring, Data Sharing Improve Glycemic Control in Patients With Diabetes
Improvements in glycemic control were seen as early as 3 months after program implementation and were sustained up to a year with continued program engagement. New research suggests that the implementation of a remote patient monitoring program that incorporates remote data sharing can improve glycemic control among adults with type 2 diabetes, according to a poster presented at the American Diabetes Association 81st Scientific Sessions.www.pharmacytimes.com