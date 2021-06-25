Remote Monitoring, Data Sharing Improve Glycemic Control in Patients With Diabetes

Glucose variability was an independent predictor of hepatocellular carcinoma, according to research presented at the International Liver Congress. “Diabetes mellitus is a significant risk factor for the development of HCC. Several studies have reported that diabetes increases the risk of HCC by about 2.4 to 4 times. However, there have been no studies exploring exactly which metabolic parameters can be used to estimate the risk of HCC in diabetic patients,” Jeong-Ju Yoo, SoonChunHyang University School of Medicine, said. “Recently, glucose variability (GV) has attracted attention as a prognostic tool in diabetic patients alongside traditional tools such as HbA1c.”