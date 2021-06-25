COLUMN — Don’t let a little lightning strike stop you, finish the game
August 24, 1919, a day that will stick out in the memory of all who witnessed or have read about a crazy incident in MLB history. Ray Caldwell, a pitcher for the Indians, was struck by lightning while standing on the mound. Some say the lightning hit Caldwell directly. Some say the lightning hit the mound. Others say it hit inside the infield and several players felt a jolt. No matter how it happened, we know for fact that in the top of the ninth inning with two outs, lightning struck and Ray Caldwell hit the ground knocked unconscious.www.kenbridgevictoriadispatch.com