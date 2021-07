A music festival is coming to The Sims 4, and you and your Sims are invited! For the first time ever in the history of The Sims, a live in-game music festival titled “Sims Sessions” is coming exclusively to The Sims 4. It will begin at 10 am PT on June 29 and will end at 10 pm PT on July 7. Some big artists are set to debut their hit songs in Simlish (the made-up language in The Sims), and the line-up includes Bebe Rexha, Glass Animals, and Joy Oladokun.