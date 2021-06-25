Werewolves Within: The video game adaptation we didn’t know we needed
I don’t play video games. But over the years, I’ve suffered through many failed attempts to translate them to the screen. For every barely passable adaptation of the likes of “Warcraft,” we had to endure a “Max Payne.” And don’t get me started on the eternal torture that was the “Resident Evil” franchise culminating last year with “Monster Hunter,” another effort with another game from the same acting/directing duo.times-herald.com