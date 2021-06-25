Werewolves Within: The video game adaptation we didn’t know we needed

I love the 2000 Spider-Man video game unreservedly. To this day, it's my all-time favourite original PlayStation game, and still one of my most-replayed superhero games. Sure it hasn't aged brilliantly and pales in comparison on a technical level to the likes of Marvel's Spider-Man and Batman: Arkham Knight, but it's so full of heart and a clear love for the source material that it's impossible not to be pulled into its world. From the opening monologue delivered by the great Stan Lee himself, all the way through to chasing Venom through the sewers of New York, Spider-Man is a high-flying non-stop comic book adventure come to life.