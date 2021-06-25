Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Werewolves Within: The video game adaptation we didn’t know we needed

Newnan Times-Herald
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI don’t play video games. But over the years, I’ve suffered through many failed attempts to translate them to the screen. For every barely passable adaptation of the likes of “Warcraft,” we had to endure a “Max Payne.” And don’t get me started on the eternal torture that was the “Resident Evil” franchise culminating last year with “Monster Hunter,” another effort with another game from the same acting/directing duo.

times-herald.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Agatha Christie
Person
Milana Vayntrub
Person
Thoreau
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Werewolves Within#Gamer#Vr#At T#Progressive#Flo Richardson#Hbo#Veep
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Technology
News Break
PlayStation
News Break
Monster Hunter
News Break
Ubisoft
Related
Video Gamesthecollegiatelive.com

Game On: Actors And Actresses You Didn’t Know Did Voices In Video Games

Greetings Nightlighters it is I “ the king of all noobs” Jamie Miller here with yet another issue of Nightlight. Now dear readers, as you may know, I am a fan of video games, “my skill varies from day-to-day,” so imagine my surprise and joy when I realized the amount of actors and actresses who did voices in video games. After all, I am also a fan of movies and TV. I highly suggest you read on as the names may surprise you.
TV SeriesRottentomatoes.com

12 Video Game–Based TV Shows We Can't Wait To See

Hollywood’s been cranking out bad video game–based movies for almost as long as Mario’s been trying to rescue Princess Peach. And while recent efforts, like Sonic the Hedgehog and Mortal Kombat, have offered some hope for the genre, others (sorry, Monster Hunter) suggest the curse if far from broken. But while our polygon heroes continue to flounder on the big screen, they’re quietly flourishing on Netflix.
TV SeriesGizmodo

5 Things We Loved, and 3 We Didn't, About Godzilla Singular Point

Godzilla Singular Point has stomped its way onto Netflix with all the fury of a thousand nuclear breath attacks, paving the way for an adventure of titanic proportions. But did that adventure live up to our Jet Jaguar-filled expectations, or was the King of the Monsters about ready to abdicate? Here’s what we loved, and what we didn’t.
TV Serieswegotthiscovered.com

Netflix’s New Resident Evil Show Is Now Streaming

The six-film franchise spearheaded by Paul W.S. Anderson and Milla Jovovich may have only drawn to a close five years ago, but the Resident Evil business is once again booming in both film and television. Today brings the debut of animated series Infinite Darkness, the first of two Netflix efforts based on the long-running video game series.
AnimalsSantafe New Mexican.com

Animal instincts: 'Werewolves Within'

It’s common knowledge that those suffering from lycanthropy only turn into werewolves when the moon is full. It’s been exactly 29.5 days since the last attack by a possible werewolf when Finn (Sam Richardson) rolls into the isolated northern town of Beaverfield. Finn’s a forest ranger who’s been reassigned to this sleepy backwater as punishment for an illegal fishing trip.
TV Seriesramascreen.com

Teaser Trailer For THE WITCHER Season 2

Welcome back. Season 2 of “The Witcher” premieres December 17, 2021 worldwide on Netflix. This show will not adopt some of the arc from the RPG video games of CD projeckt Red. “The Witcher” will only be based on the eight-novel series by Andrzej Sapkowski, according to showrunner Lauren Schmidt.
ComicsDen of Geek

Will Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness Season 2 Happen?

Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness in the newest anime installment based on the hit video game franchise, shedding light on a previously unseen era in Leon S. Kennedy and Claire Redfield’s lives. Free from the horrors of Raccoon City, the heroes turn their attention to the threat of bio-organic weapons on a global scale.
Video Gamesuploadvr.com

Silent Hill Creator Says VR And Horror Have ‘Great Chemistry’

Keiichiro Toyama, the creator of beloved horror franchises like Silent Hill, says that VR and horror have “great chemistry”. Toyama made the comment in a recent Eurogamer article talking about the developer’s new studio, Bokeh Game Studio. Looking at other areas of the industry, the article notes that Toyama is excited about the future of VR, which he thinks works well for horror games.
Video Gamesvideogameschronicle.com

Suda and Swery are still trying to make a horror game happen

Goichi Suda has revealed that he still plans to make a horror game with Hidetaka ‘Swery’ Suehiro. The No More Heroes creator – who often goes by the name Suda51 – teamed up with the Deadly Premonition creator (often known as Swery65) during an IGN Japan stream in 2019, where the pair announced they wanted to make a horror title called Hotel Barcelona.
Video GamesPosted by
GAMINGbible

​‘Spider-Man 2000’ Is A Great Game, But Monster Ock Ruined My Childhood

I love the 2000 Spider-Man video game unreservedly. To this day, it's my all-time favourite original PlayStation game, and still one of my most-replayed superhero games. Sure it hasn't aged brilliantly and pales in comparison on a technical level to the likes of Marvel's Spider-Man and Batman: Arkham Knight, but it's so full of heart and a clear love for the source material that it's impossible not to be pulled into its world. From the opening monologue delivered by the great Stan Lee himself, all the way through to chasing Venom through the sewers of New York, Spider-Man is a high-flying non-stop comic book adventure come to life.
TV Seriesvgchartz.com

Netflix's Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness Out Now - News

Netflix has officially released the animated series Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness. "Years after the horrors of Raccoon City, Leon and Claire find themselves consumed by a dark conspiracy when a viral attack ravages the White House," reads Netflix description. The series has four parts that add up to a total...
Video Gameslordsofgaming.net

Death Stranding Director’s Cut Trailer Showcases New Content

Death Stranding was an absolutely fascinating game to observe when it was released on PlayStation 4 in 2019. The game represented the first Hideo Kojima game since his very public departure from Konami. The game combined some incredibly intense storytelling with outside-the-box gameplay and it was possibly one of the most enigmatic releases in 2019.
Video Gameswashingtonnewsday.com

What’s Next for Claire Redfield in ‘Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness’?

What’s Next for Claire Redfield in ‘Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness’?. Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness is currently streaming on Netflix, with all four episodes accessible for immediate viewing. The Resident Evil series has been recognized as part of the official Resident Evil “primary continuity,” which implies it resides in the same...
Video Gamesdreadxp.com

I Think I Know What Bloober Team is Making

Much news has been made over Konami’s new partnership with Bloober Team. I recently did some investigating, and hey, I think I know what they’re making. It took a lot of blood, sweat, and tears to get to this point, but I’m ready to show the world my findings. Strap in, because this will shock you to the core. I have found 5 projects in development that Bloober Team is making with Konami. I want to lay them out here, for the whole world to see.
TV SeriesTVGuide.com

Netflix's The Witcher Season 2: Trailer, Premiere Date, Photos, and More

The Witcher wrapped Season 2 in the spring of 2021, but we still have several more months to go before we return to The Witcher universe. Netflix is trying to fill the Geralt-sized hole in your heart with WitcherCon, a digital festival full of sneak peeks and reveals to get fans ready for the upcoming season. We now know the premiere date and several other interesting tidbits about Season 2.

Comments / 0

Community Policy