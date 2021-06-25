Cancel
Former Congressman Sonny Callahan dies at 88

By Brandon Moseley
alreporter.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer Congressman Sonny Callahan has died at the age of 88, Alabama Governor Kay Ivey announced Friday. “It is with genuine sadness that I share the passing of longtime Congressman H.L. ‘Sonny’ Callahan of Mobile,” Ivey said in a statement. “Congressman Callahan passed away peacefully in his sleep last night. Without question, Sonny’s service to Alabama and to America was unrivaled. He was one of South Alabama’s most beloved public servants, and his legacy of helping others stands out as just one of his many wonderful qualities.”

Alabama Statealreporter.com

Alabama has lowest percentage of COVID-19 vaccinated residents in U.S.

Alabama has the least percentage of fully vaccinated residents in the nation, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Alabama, with 33.1 percent of residents fully vaccinated, held the rating of second worst vaccination rate for months, behind Mississippi, which now holds that spot, at 33.3 percent fully vaccinated.

