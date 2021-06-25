Former Congressman Sonny Callahan dies at 88

(Permanent Musical Accompaniment To The Last Post Of The Week From The Blog’s Favourite Living Canadian) Timothy Snyder’s Bloodlands was one of the hardest books I ever read. It was written brilliantly and its research was impeccable. It’s just that the relentless bloodletting of that part of World War II fought in the space between Germany and what was then the Soviet Union sooner or later got too much and I had to put the book down for a couple of days. It took me two months to finish the damn thing, and parts of it are stuck in my consciousness like splinters of glass.