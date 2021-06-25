Former Congressman Sonny Callahan dies at 88
Former Congressman Sonny Callahan has died at the age of 88, Alabama Governor Kay Ivey announced Friday. “It is with genuine sadness that I share the passing of longtime Congressman H.L. ‘Sonny’ Callahan of Mobile,” Ivey said in a statement. “Congressman Callahan passed away peacefully in his sleep last night. Without question, Sonny’s service to Alabama and to America was unrivaled. He was one of South Alabama’s most beloved public servants, and his legacy of helping others stands out as just one of his many wonderful qualities.”www.alreporter.com