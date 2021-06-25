Cancel
Baseball

Heartbreaker walk-off homer spoils series finale for Monarchs

Salina Post
Salina Post
 15 days ago
FRANKLIN, Wisc. - The Monarchs couldn’t hold a seven-run lead against Milwaukee on Thursday night, as the Milkmen smacked a walk-off home run off Carlos Diaz in the ninth to win 11-9 off the bat of Adam Brett Walker II. It was his third homer of the game. Following an...

Salina Post

Salina Post

Salina, KS
9K+
Followers
9K+
1M+
Views
Salina, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in Salina, Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://salinapost.com/
