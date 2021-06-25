Heartbreaker walk-off homer spoils series finale for Monarchs

The Altoona Curve (or Brookies as the case may be this weekend) walked off in style in a 4-3 win over the Harrisburg Senators on Friday. Starter Omar Cruz in his double-A debut, matched the longest outing of his career, going six innings, allowing one run on five hits, striking out 2 in the process. The win went to Cristofer Mendez, who kept the Senators off the board in the 9th. Jonah Davis hit a two-run homer to right field to start the scoring for Altoona in the first, but Harrisburg scored in the 6th with a sacrifice fly by Cole Freeman. Ali Castillo hit a sac bunt in the 8th, and Harrisburg scored on a wild pitch by Cam Allred that scored Cole Freeman. In the bottom of the 9th, down 3-2, Mason Martin hit the two-run walk off winner to right-center field to pick up the win.