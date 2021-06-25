Celebrate the 4th at the Apache Freedom Fest!
Summer is officially here now and we're just a few short days away from celebrating Independence Day. I think this year will be one of the biggest and best Fourth of July's in recent history! After everything we've been through over the past year or so with the COVID-19 pandemic, people are more than ready to get back out there and have a good time. It's great that we're finally starting to get back to somewhat "normal" and are seeing the return of our favorite community happenings and events like the Apache Freedom Fest!klaw.com