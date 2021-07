Governor Greg Gianforte today ended the state of emergency in Montana he declared in January 2021 to address the COVID-19 pandemic in the state. “Months ago, the light at the end of the tunnel was distant and dim. As we’ve worked together to overcome this pandemic, the light has grown bigger and brighter. Today, we are out of the tunnel, and we are surrounded in light. Today, the conditions we face are nothing like what we faced 15 months ago, 12 months ago, or six months ago,” Gianforte said. “Today, the conditions we face no longer warrant a state of emergency.”