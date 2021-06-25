Cancel
Economy

5 Powerful Truths Every New Entrepreneur Needs To Hear

By Tiffany Hoxie
Entrepreneur
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOpinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. When you take the plunge to start a new business venture, it’s important to remember there will be plenty of times when you have no idea what you're doing. While it may seem other leaders in your industry have it all figured out, don't expect this to be the same case for yourself. Entrepreneurs can have skin in the game for ten years before you catch wind of who they are. Don't compare your progress with anyone else’s but your own. If you look back at the older work of other entrepreneurs, you'll realize they had plenty of challenges and setbacks to get to where they are.

