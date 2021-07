House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy slammed President Biden on Wednesday over skyrocketing gas prices across the country. McCarthy told the Post, “Americans are paying more in Biden’s America. The cost of gasoline has surged to the highest price since 2014, a time when Biden was last serving in office. President Biden’s disastrous energy policies have decimated American energy independence and increased costs for the American people. Rather than bragging about saving you just 16 cents at your barbecue, President Biden should recognize that his socialist policies are driving up costs for millions of Americans families.”