Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Unlocking The Mysteries Of The Pelvic Floor

wunc.org
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf the answer is not much — that’s pretty common. The pelvic floor is a sling of muscles, nerves and connective tissue in the lower abdomen. It holds vital organs in place that help us give birth and have comfortable and pleasurable sex, as well as pee and poop. These...

www.wunc.org
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pelvic Floor#Augusta College
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
Related
Fitnesshealththoroughfare.com

3 Ways Physical Therapy Helps

Almost everyone has heard of physical therapy, but a lot of people still don’t know what it entails, how it works, or the ways it can benefit people dealing with various kinds of physical issues. Wondering just what physical therapy can do for you? Here’s what you should know. It...
FitnessMedscape News

Girls as Young as 12 Should Be Taught Pelvic Floor Exercises: NICE

Girls as young as 12 should be taught about pelvic floor exercises as part of the school curriculum, the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) has recommended. New draft guidance looks at how pelvic floor dysfunction can be prevented and managed without surgery. NICE said girls aged 12...
Minneapolis, MNsouthernminn.com

Long-COVID patients may unlock secrets of mysterious conditions

In a room at M Health Fairview in Minneapolis, Anna-Marie Rieffer stepped on to a treadmill. Hooked up to gadgets to monitor her heart rate, blood pressure and other vital signs, Rieffer starts off slowly. Over the course of several minutes, physical therapist Cassandra Anderson increased Rieffer’s speed and incline,...
HealthMedscape News

The Use of Tranexamic Acid in Hip and Pelvic Fracture Surgeries

Tranexamic acid (TXA) use has expanded across many surgical specialties. It has been shown to reduce blood loss, decrease transfusion rates, and, in some cases, improve mortality. Within orthopaedic surgery, its popularity has primarily grown within arthroplasty and spinal surgery. It has only recently gained traction within the field of orthopaedic trauma and fracture care. At this time, most literature focuses on hip fracture and pelvic trauma surgery. For hip fractures, the results are encouraging and generally support the claim that TXA may lower overall blood loss and decrease transfusions. Conversely, less support exists for TXA use in fractures of the acetabulum or pelvic ring. Based on the current fracture-related studies, TXA does not seem to carry an increased risk of thromboembolism or other complications. In addition, few studies have been noted discussing the route of administration, timing, or dosage. This article reviews the most current literature regarding TXA use in fracture care and expands on the need for further research to evaluate the role of TXA in orthopaedic trauma populations who carry a high risk for transfusion.
Beauty & Fashionharrisondaily.com

NARMC Offers Pelvic Health Webinar

The Rehabilitation Services Department is offering a Pelvic Health Webinar on Wednesday, July 7, at 12 p.m. “Although pelvic health can be a sensitive and sometimes delicate topic, we strive to be your preferred resource by providing a comfortable, safe, and trusting atmosphere,” says Dr. Jennifer Birdsong, DPT at NARMC.
Healthphysiciansweekly.com

Therapeutic efficacy of biofeedback pelvic floor muscle exercise in women with dysfunctional voiding.

Dysfunctional voiding (DV), a voiding dysfunction due to hyperactivity of the external urethral sphincter or pelvic floor muscles leading involuntary intermittent contractions during voiding, is not uncommon in neurologically normal women with lower urinary tract symptoms (LUTS). We aimed to investigate the therapeutic efficacy of biofeedback pelvic floor muscle training (PFMT) in female patients with DV and to identify the therapeutic efficacy. Thirty-one patients diagnosed with DV. All participates completed the 3-month biofeedback PFMT program, which was conducted by one experienced physiotherapist. At 3 months after treatment, the assessment of treatment outcomes included global response assessment (GRA), and the changes of clinical symptoms, quality of life index, and uroflowmetry parameters. 25 (80.6%) patients had successful outcomes (GRA ≥ 2), and clinical symptoms and quality of life index significantly improved after PFMT. Additionally, uroflowmetry parameters including maximum flow rate, voided volume, voiding efficiency, total bladder capacity, voiding time, and time to maximum flow rate significantly improved after PFMT treatment. Patients with the history of recurrent urinary tract infection in recent 1 year were found to have unsatisfied therapeutic outcomes. In conclusion, biofeedback PFMT is effective in female patients with DV with significant improvements in clinical symptoms, quality of life, and uroflowmetry parameters. The history of urinary tract infection in recent 1 year is a negative predictor of successful outcome.
Weight LossPosted by
EatThis

Secret Effects of Eating Blueberries, Says Science

There's a reason many registered dietitians claim that blueberries are the healthiest fruit you can eat. Why? Because blueberries are full of antioxidants that can incredibly benefit your body's overall health. Blueberries can take care of your heart, your body, and even your mind in ways that you may not even be aware of! That's why we decided to list out a few secret effects of eating blueberries that you may not realize.
Weight LossPosted by
EatThis

The One Thing To Eat To Get Rid Of Belly Fat, Says Dietitian

There are so many misconceptions about how to lose weight—particularly when it comes to stubborn belly fat. And many of the tips to get rid of belly fat claim to be "quick fixes" are straight-up myths… and can even be super dangerous (like swallowing cotton balls). What?!. One pervasive myth...
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
Best Life

If You Notice This at Night, Your Heart Disease Risk Is Doubled

Heart disease is not a diagnosis anyone wants to receive. This deadly condition causes the most deaths every year in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). While you may not be able to instantly check your blood pressure and cholesterol—two of the biggest risk factors—there are other risk factors that are more readily apparent. Research has found that one nightly occurrence could mean that your chances of developing heart disease are doubled. Read on to find out what you should be on the lookout for.
NutritionPosted by
EatThis

One Major Side Effect of Drinking Lemon Water, Says Dietitian

Want to be immediately healthier? "Drink a glass of lemon water every morning!" say social media influencers, health coaches, and nutrition fanatics. While there are benefits to this morning ritual, they may not be exactly what proponents of this habit claim. "While social media claims that drinking lemon water boosts...
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Sure Signs You Have the New COVID Variant

With a new COVID-19 variant proving "more transmissible"—and breakthrough cases possible, though apparently unlikely, even after vaccination—it's important to stay on top of any new symptoms you may be experiencing, since they could be coronavirus. By now, you may know the core symptoms of the traditional virus, but experts in the UK are saying that the new variant may have some additional hallmarks that are different. Read on so you can spot all the symptoms—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
PetsThe Ledger

Old dog syndrome or a brain stroke?

Vestibular disease (VD) is a common condition that usually affects senior dogs. The working definition of this condition for the sake of this article is any disease process affecting the vestibular system of dogs and cats and causing head tilt, nystagmus, and ataxia. In clinical practice, vestibular disease could be further classified in two types: Peripheral vestibular disease (PVD), which involves injury to the vestibular nerve and inner ear, and central vestibular disease (CVD), which involves the brainstem or medulla. It is important to differentiate the two as the treatment could be focused on the worst area affected and also the prognosis would be poorer for the CVD.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
EatThis

What Smoking Marijuana Every Day Does to Your Body

With American sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson suspended for a month due to a positive marijuana test, you might be wondering what smoking it does to your body. With medical marijuana legal in states like California, Colorado, Illinois and a growing list, adoption of the drug is becoming more and more commonplace—as is consumption. We consulted doctors and medical resources to discover what happens if you smoke marijuana every day. (Note: do not use marijuana without consulting a medical professional first.) Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Weight Lossspring.org.uk

The Vitamin Linked To Weight Loss

The vitamin deficiency linked to increased belly fat. Higher levels of vitamin D are linked to reduced belly fat, research shows. The conclusions come from a study including thousands of people. The researchers measured people’s total body fat and abdominal (belly) fat, along with their vitamin D levels. The results...
Lifestylenewsbrig.com

Body modification fanatic cuts off finger in extreme change

For this Brazilian body modification enthusiast, the fewer limbs the better. Michel Faro do Prado just chopped off one of his ring fingers, revealing it in a gruesome photo of his father holding the missing digit. Known as Diabao Praddo on social media, and sometimes even called the “human Satan,”...
Medical Sciencestudyfinds.org

COVID-19 cure already discovered? Ivermectin ‘can end this pandemic’

WASHINGTON — A COVID-19 treatment capable of ending the pandemic once and for all may already be available for use. A team of researchers, including three U.S. government senior scientists, are calling for governments around the world to start treating coronavirus patients with ivermectin. Their findings reveal the drug not only prevents people from contracting COVID, but also defeats the virus and saves lives.
Diseases & TreatmentsDetroit News

Dr. Roach: Weighing osteopenia treatment against periodontal disease

Dear Dr. Roach: I am an 80-year-old female in good health except for a diagnosis of osteopenia. My primary care doctor has prescribed medication for my osteopenia. I have periodontal disease and have been advised by my periodontal specialist not to take medication for osteopenia due to deterioration of the jawbone. I think I am in a lose-lose situation. I spoke to my internal medicine doctor, and he said he was concerned about a hip fracture if I don’t take the osteopenia medication. I don’t want to take a chance on the jaw deteriorating. Please give me your opinion on the best course of action.
Relationshipswashingtonnewsday.com

After receiving the Covid vaccine, Grandad was left “paralyzed and fighting for his life.” He is already receiving SMS for the next jab.

He still gets texts to go for his second vaccination”: Desperate family blames rare vaccine side effect after dad is left “paralyzed” and “fighting for life”. “No effective drug or vaccine is without risk. Our advice remains that the benefits of the vaccine outweigh the risks in the majority of people,” says the MHRA in response to the Anthony Shingler case.
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
The Oregonian

Dear Doctor: Should I take medication for osteopenia?

DEAR DR. ROACH: I am an 80-year-old female in good health except for a diagnosis of osteopenia. My primary care doctor has prescribed medication for my osteopenia. I have periodontal disease and have been advised by my periodontal specialist not to take medication for osteopenia due to deterioration of the jawbone. I think I am in a lose-lose situation. I spoke to my internal medicine doctor, and he said he was concerned about a hip fracture if I don’t take the osteopenia medication. I don’t want to take a chance on the jaw deteriorating. Please give me your opinion on the best course of action. -- G.M.

Comments / 0

Community Policy