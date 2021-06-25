Unlocking The Mysteries Of The Pelvic Floor

Dysfunctional voiding (DV), a voiding dysfunction due to hyperactivity of the external urethral sphincter or pelvic floor muscles leading involuntary intermittent contractions during voiding, is not uncommon in neurologically normal women with lower urinary tract symptoms (LUTS). We aimed to investigate the therapeutic efficacy of biofeedback pelvic floor muscle training (PFMT) in female patients with DV and to identify the therapeutic efficacy. Thirty-one patients diagnosed with DV. All participates completed the 3-month biofeedback PFMT program, which was conducted by one experienced physiotherapist. At 3 months after treatment, the assessment of treatment outcomes included global response assessment (GRA), and the changes of clinical symptoms, quality of life index, and uroflowmetry parameters. 25 (80.6%) patients had successful outcomes (GRA ≥ 2), and clinical symptoms and quality of life index significantly improved after PFMT. Additionally, uroflowmetry parameters including maximum flow rate, voided volume, voiding efficiency, total bladder capacity, voiding time, and time to maximum flow rate significantly improved after PFMT treatment. Patients with the history of recurrent urinary tract infection in recent 1 year were found to have unsatisfied therapeutic outcomes. In conclusion, biofeedback PFMT is effective in female patients with DV with significant improvements in clinical symptoms, quality of life, and uroflowmetry parameters. The history of urinary tract infection in recent 1 year is a negative predictor of successful outcome.