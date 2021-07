Master Gardener Rita Wiessing talks about fertilizers. One of the more difficult decisions that gardeners must make is about fertilizing their plants. Plants, just like people, require an assortment of nutrients in order to survive and to grow to maturity. The answers they need are: which nutrients, how much of each, when and why. Of course with plants, carbon, hydrogen and oxygen are three of the basics and maybe three of the easiest. Plants take these elements from air and water.