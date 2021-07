The Litecoin price prediction reveals that LTC failed to climb above the $140 level as the price touches the low of $132. LTC/USD once again retests $135 again as the coin prepares for another aggressive push lower. The Litecoin price is currently struggling to cross above the $135 level. Meanwhile, a key level of support remains at $130, but if that breaks with a daily candle close below the level, it may likely slump towards the lower boundary of the channel.