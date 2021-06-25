Here's How A Guy's Texting Habits Might Change If He Likes You

Is there anything more thrilling and terrifying than texting a new crush? Rollercoasters have nothing on this. Each message you send might go through several rounds of edits from your group chat. And then there’s the waiting — will you get a response within five minutes, five hours, or at all? Watching those three gray dots bubble up can make your heart pound like you’re running a marathon. You can pour all your energy into dissecting someone’s replies, but if you’re a woman who dates men, there’s only so much you can really know for sure. Without a guy’s perspective on texting, it can be tricky to determine how guys text when they like you, or if guys notice when you stop texting them.