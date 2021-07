The soon-to-be public company is still dealing with Poloniex’s legal woes despite cutting ties in 2019, with securities and sanctions fines to be paid. The company is still dealing with Poloniex’s legal woes despite cutting business ties in late 2019, it said in a regulatory filing published in support of Circle’s move to go public via a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC). Circle has also lined up millions of dollars to settle a previously undisclosed case brought by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) as well as sanctions violations investigated by the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) and an “Iranian government agency.”