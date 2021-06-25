Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Los Angeles, CA

Ayurvedic Living Secrets from Plant-Based Chef Radhi Devlukia-Shetty

By Lindsay Tucker
Yoga Journal
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRadhi Devlukia-Shetty just got a DM from one of her 1.2 million Instagram followers. She reads it to me: “You’re in my city! My friends just ran into you at lunch!” We’ve just finished lunch at a trendy Denver vegan restaurant (she was “born vegetarian” and transitioned to veganism after reading Jonathan Safran Foer’s New York Times bestseller Eating Animals) where we were approached by two 20-somethings. They’re hoping to snag a selfie with the 31-year-old Ayurvedic ambassador and plant-based chef whom they recognized from the Internet. “We’re huge fans of you and Jay,” the girls confess, leaning in close despite the pandemic to capture photographic evidence of this chance encounter with their Internet crush.

www.yogajournal.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Health
Los Angeles, CA
Lifestyle
Los Angeles, CA
Health
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jay Shetty
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ayurvedic#Plant#Head Chef#Manhattan#Instagram#New York Times#Eating Animals#The On Purpose Podcast#Ayurveda#Indian#Nottingham University
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Health
News Break
Vegetarian
News Break
Meditation
News Break
Yoga
Related
RestaurantsTrendHunter.com

Plant-Based QSR Expansions

Odd Burger, formerly known as Globally Local, is a Canadian vegan fast-food chain renowned for its delicious food available at accessible prices. The chain recently announced it has engaged real estate firm Retail by MONA to find a new location for a Manhattan flagship restaurant. Just like Odd Burger's Canadian locations, the New York location will boast a compact smart kitchen, self-checkout kiosks, and cashless transactions.
New York City, NYRolling Stone

Breaking Down Plant-Based Food Trends and Culture

Opinions expressed are solely those of the author and do not reflect the views of Rolling Stone editors or publishers. When chef Daniel Humm of Eleven Madison Park in NYC announced he would reopen with a vegan menu, the food industry perked up. Voted World’s Best Restaurant in 2017, Humm’s commitment will be closely watched by industry insiders as well as the broader food community.
RecipesOne Green Planet

10 of Our Top Plant-Based Recipes Under Ten Ingredients From June 2021

These vegan recipes are simple and delicious! All of these recipes keep the ingredient count under 10, so you know they’re going to be affordable, easy, and simple! Don’t forget to check out our Quick & Easy Recipe Archives!. We also highly recommend downloading the Food Monster App — with...
Food & DrinksTime Out Global

10 secrets to the perfect burger, according to chefs

Grilling season is upon us, dear reader, and it's about damn time you learned how to make a perfect burger at home. We're talking about a flame-kissed patty that's juicy in the center, blanketed in cheese and piled high with all the right toppings. And can someone please pass the ketchup?
Saint Albans City, VTSt. Albans Messenger

Interested in plant-based living? Check out Nourish's Fireside Chats!

ST ALBANS CITY --To spread the word about the importance of plant-based nutrition, local gourmands Ric and Darra Lavallee launched their first series of “Fireside Chats,” and this Saturday will host local doctor and lifestyle health specialist Dr. Elisabeth Fontaine. “‘Fireside Chats’ was a concept in its original development that...
Beach Haven, NJthesandpaper.net

Range of Plant-Based Options Grows This Season

Along with Living on the Veg’s two fully vegan locations, a lot of eateries in the area have been offering plant-based options, from favorite sandwich shops to high-end restaurants, part of a larger trend of many Americans eating less meat, whether for the health of the planet or for their own health.
Food & Drinksmontecristomagazine.com

Vancouver Chef Patrick Do Explores Vietnam’s Rich Plant-Based Flavours

Patrick Do used to unload boxes and boxes of meat in his Vietnamese restaurant, House Special. Then, in a moment he would never forget, a realization struck: he was tired of it. “The next thing I’m going to do, it’s going to be vegetarian,” he told a server. In 2019, he did just that, opening a plant-based restaurant on Kingsway with his partner Amanda Clark. A year later, House Special closed its doors to become Do Chay’s second location.
Food & DrinksTrendHunter.com

Plant-Based Chicken Tenders

Beyond Meat is expanding into a whole new category with the highly anticipated release of its new Beyond Chicken Tenders. Beyond Meat has long been one of the leaders of the plant-based, faux beef movement, and now it looks poised to do the same for chicken. Available now at select restaurants across the U.S., the Beyond Chicken Tenders are a delicious alternative to real chicken. The tenders are made from entirely plant-based ingredients, including faba beans and peas. The faux meat tenders are then breaded to make them look, cook, and taste just like real chicken tenders. In addition to being vegan and vegetarian-friendly, the tenders are also packed with 14 grams of protein per serving and contain 40% less saturated fat than traditional foodservice chicken tenders.
RecipesOne Green Planet

Burdock Root: Health Benefits and Plant-Based Recipes

Burdock root is a vegetable native to Northern Asia and Europe that is now grown all over the United States. The root comes from burdock, which is a genus of weeds that is covered in spurs and can grow over 4 feet tall. The roots of the plant are also believed to be the most beneficial part. It is characterized by its large, dark heart-shaped leaves and purple flowers that bloom in the Springtime, and is known for its incredibly nutty flavor. It is related to sunflowers and part of the daisy family. Burdock root has been a big part of traditional Chinese medicine for hundreds of years, and has more recently been studied in clinical trials for its health benefits. We now know that Burdock root is both food and medicine.
RecipesOne Green Planet

12 Plant-Based Cauliflower Wing Recipes!

Who said cauliflower had to be boring? With these simple and creative cauliflower wings recipes, it will quickly become your newest obsession. Cauliflower is often praised for its health benefits and versatility, and is popping up in a ton of special diet communities, from vegan to paleo. It’s so great because it can be used instead of dairy in creamy sauces, and instead of chicken in these wings recipes. The absolute best thing about cauliflower wings is that you can coat them in whatever sauce you want, so they can be different all the time. Fun, right?
HealthMSNBC

Live to 100 and use DNA to save your life: Secrets from billionaire 23andMe founder

Anne Wojcicki, the technology veteran and billionaire founder of 23andMe, explains her unconventional vision for using DNA and ancestry to give people more knowledge about their lives and power over their health care and future aging in this extended interview with MSNBC's Ari Melber. She also discusses philosophy, vaccines, post-pandemic healthcare, and what she's learned in her unusual career. This is a new installment of The Summit Series with Ari Melber, a series of in-depth interviews with leaders at the summit of their fields. (The series debuted in 2021 with Melber’s interview with Bill Gates. http://www.thebeatwithari.com).
Agriculturenewfoodmagazine.com

The flavour challenge of plant-based

The plant-based market may be booming, but challenges in terms of matching their meat counterparts may leave innovators feeling at a loss. Sound familiar? Here’s what to do…. The European plant-based market is expected to reach a value of €18.3 billon by 2023, so it’s certainly a worthwhile investment…if you...
dishingpc.com

Behind the Bar: Park City Liquid Chef Shares Secrets

Marcus Mair, also known by most of Park City as Yeti, has been serving incredible craft cocktails for the past 13 years. He’s most known for his creative cocktail menu at Versante Hearth + Bar, where he currently shakes up a variety of tasty summer drinks such as the Botanical Dragon. We sat down with Yeti to learn a bit more about his craft, what inspires him, and what we can expect from him this summer.
Food & Drinksnosh.com

Barebells Introduces Plant-Based Protein Bars

“We are so excited to introduce a plant-based spin on our best-selling bars,” said Ben Jones, CEO of Barebells Functional Foods. “With our new line, we have the opportunity to bring the best tasting protein bars on the market, now as a plant-based alternative, reaching a broader customer base as we expand internationally.”
RecipesOne Green Planet

Plant-Based Versions of the Latest Meal Trends on Google

What are people searching for online? Cinch House looked at google search volume data to see what the most popular meals are in each state. Let’s look at some samples and see how to make them plant-based. “Biscuits and gravy” was the most googled breakfast food in multiple states. Check...
TV Seriesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Netflix canceled the most watched series in the United States today

A crisis and a missed opportunity for Netflix? Manifest, the most viewed series on the platform in the United States, it was canceled by NBC after its third season and will have no new episodes. The news caused the disappointment of the millions of fans who are already calling for the streaming giant to take charge of the situation. What happened? Is its continuity possible?

Comments / 0

Community Policy