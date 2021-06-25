Ayurvedic Living Secrets from Plant-Based Chef Radhi Devlukia-Shetty

Burdock root is a vegetable native to Northern Asia and Europe that is now grown all over the United States. The root comes from burdock, which is a genus of weeds that is covered in spurs and can grow over 4 feet tall. The roots of the plant are also believed to be the most beneficial part. It is characterized by its large, dark heart-shaped leaves and purple flowers that bloom in the Springtime, and is known for its incredibly nutty flavor. It is related to sunflowers and part of the daisy family. Burdock root has been a big part of traditional Chinese medicine for hundreds of years, and has more recently been studied in clinical trials for its health benefits. We now know that Burdock root is both food and medicine.