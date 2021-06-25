Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minneapolis, MN

Judge rejects Chauvin request for new trial in Floyd death

By Associated Press
klkntv.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A judge has rejected former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin’s request for a new trial in George Floyd’s death. Judge Peter Cahill denied the request Friday. He says defense attorney Eric Nelson didn’t show that the court abused its discretion. Cahill also rejected a defense request to impeach the jury’s verdict for alleged juror misconduct, citing insufficient evidence. The rulings came hours before Chauvin was to be sentenced for murder in Floyd’s death. Requests for new trials after a conviction are routine but rarely granted. Nelson made several arguments for a new trial, including that intense publicity around Floyd’s death should have led the trial to be moved away from Minneapolis.

www.klkntv.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
Minneapolis, MN
Crime & Safety
Minneapolis, MN
Government
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Floyd
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Trial#Murder#Minneapolis Police#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Law
News Break
Politics
Related
Virginia StateNBC News

Statues of Confederate generals come down in Charlottesville, Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Statues honoring two Confederate generals were taken down Saturday, nearly four years after white supremacist and neo-Nazi groups stormed the Virginia college town to protect it. The removal of the bronze statues depicting Gens. Robert E. Lee and Stonewall Jackson "is one small step closer to the...
POTUSNBC News

Biden fires Trump-appointed Social Security Administration chief

President Joe Biden on Friday fired Social Security Commissioner Andrew Saul after he refused a request to resign, a White House official told NBC News. Saul, who was appointed to lead the agency by President Donald Trump, was notified that his employment was terminated immediately, according to the official. The...
NFLABC News

NFL LB Mingo charged with indecency with child in Texas

ARLINGTON, Texas -- NFL linebacker Barkevious Mingo, who is currently with the Atlanta Falcons, has been arrested in Texas on a charge of indecency with a child-sexual contact, police said Saturday. Mingo, 30, was arrested on Thursday by police in the Dallas suburb of Arlington. Jail records listed an address...
MLBABC News

Dad of Nats' Joe Ross saves fan with Heimlich at Giants game

SAN FRANCISCO -- Father to a pair of big league starting pitchers, Willie Ross made a crucial save at a ballgame in San Francisco on Saturday. Ross, dad of veteran pitchers Joe and Tyson Ross, performed the Heimlich maneuver on a choking fan during a game between the Giants and Washington Nationals, dislodging bits of a hot dog to clear the woman's airways.
UFCPosted by
Fox News

Dustin Poirier's wife gets last laugh in Conor McGregor feud

Dustin Poirier’s wife, Jolie, sent a one-finger salute to Conor McGregor as the Irishman sat on the mat while trainers tended to his injured leg after UFC 264 on Saturday night. McGregor had brought Poirier’s wife into his trash-talking in the days leading up to the bout. He shared videos...

Comments / 0

Community Policy