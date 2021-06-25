Dogecoin's Name Recognition 10 Times Stronger Than That of XRP in U.S.
According to a survey of 1,001 registered U.S. voters conducted by polling and data analytics firm Echelon Insights, 33 percent percent of Americans have heard about Dogecoin. The meme cryptocurrency comes in second place in terms of name recognition (behind only Bitcoin). Considering that it enjoyed incessant news coverage because of its monstrous rallies and Elon Musk's tweets, it's not surprising that it has made its way into mainstream consciousness.u.today