Flood Warning issued for Buchanan by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-25 20:47:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-26 22:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Buchanan The National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill has issued a * Flood Warning for Doniphan County in northeastern Kansas Northern Buchanan County in northwestern Missouri Northern Clinton County in northwestern Missouri Southeastern Holt County in northwestern Missouri Andrew County in northwestern Missouri DeKalb County in northwestern Missouri * Until 915 PM CDT Friday. * At 920 AM CDT, local law enforcement reported significant flooding across a swath of very heavy rainfall in upwards of 6 to 10 inches of rain. This includes several road closures and flooding in towns. * Some locations that will experience flooding include St. Joseph, Cameron, Savannah, Wathena, Elwood, Mound City, Maysville, Highland, Troy, Country Club Villa, Country Club, Oregon, Stewartsville, Agency, Union Star, Osborn, Amazonia, Clarksdale, Forest City and Fillmore.