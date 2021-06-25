India, France host UN event on countering terror financing

Theme: Countering and Preventing Terrorism in the Age of Transformative Technologies: Addressing the Challenges of the New Decade. Session V: The imperative of strengthening international and regional cooperation to counter-terrorism in the new decade. Terrorism and violent extremism conducive to terrorism pose a persistent and evolving threat to international peace and security. It is exacerbating conflict, human rights violations, and undermining sustainable development efforts. While the COVID-19 pandemic has prompted Member States to accelerate the adoption and use of many pre-existing and new technologies, terrorist and violent extremist groups have also adapted quickly to the situation. That is why we must redouble our commitment to sustaining the momentum and innovative actions against the evolving global scourge of terrorism. The Conference will provide a platform for Member States, United Nations entities, international and regional organizations, civil society, and the private sector to exchange information, experiences, and good practices, and explore further cooperation under the following thematic sessions, including interactive break-out discussions: • The global scourge of terrorism: assessment of current threats and emerging trends for the next decade (Member States only) • Prevention in the age of transformative technologies • Prevention through sports and behavioural insights to unite communities and build resilient societies • The critical roles of civil society and local actors in building partnerships for prevention • Upholding human rights while countering terrorism in the age of transformative technologies • Responding to new and evolving counter-terrorism challenges in the next decade • Multilateralism as a counter-terrorism priority in the new decade.