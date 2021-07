This slideshow requires JavaScript. EAST ORANGE, NJ — On Wednesday, June 23, Mayor Ted R. Green announced the winners of the East Orange Father’s Day Student Essay Contest. The contest, which launched in early June, tasked students in grades 3-8 to submit a one-page essay describing why they love their dad or father figure. The first-place winner received a grand prize of $100, the second-place winner received $75, and the third- and fourth-place winners received $50 each. All winners will also have the opportunity to be mayor for a day, shadowing Green as he takes them on a tour of East Orange to learn about all aspects of municipal government.