All Things Bama Podcast: Impact of Amari Niblack Decision, Huge Recruiting Weekend and Predicting Alabama's Breakout Stars in 2021

Host Tyler Martin is once again joined by staff writer Joey Blackwell for another episode of the All Things Bama Podcast to discuss the impact of Amari Niblack's commitment to the Crimson Tide, preview a massive recruiting weekend in Tuscaloosa and predict who Alabama's breakout stars in 2021 will be.

Niblack, a freakish 6-foot-4, 220-pound athlete, is the Crimson Tide's second tight end commitment in the class of 2022. What's his ceiling, floor and whose game does the Sunshine State standout resemble?

Numerous top-100 2022 and 2023 prospects will be in Tuscaloosa over the next couple of days. Could Coach Nick Saban and company land another commitment by the end of the weekend? What position groups should the Crimson Tide begin to prioritize as the 2022 recruiting cycle continues?

Who will become household names on the gridiron for Alabama in 2021? Martin and Blackwell give their offensive and defensive candidates on who will be breakout stars for the reigning national champions.

Find out all this and more on the All Things Bama Podcast.

