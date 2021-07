My apologies for the dearth of posts on this event from this week. I am on vacation in Dauphin Island, Alabama with very spotty internet. That has not stopped our guys from having a real successful tournament at the FIBA U19 World Cup in Latvia. Jaden Ivey and Caleb Furst have been undefeated with Team USA, leading them to the quarterfinals. Zach Edey is also undefeated with Team Canada, also leading them to the quarterfinals. If each team wins their next game they will face off on Saturday in the semifinals.