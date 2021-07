Serena Williams was forced to retire from Wimbledon on Tuesday due to an injury, and the 23-time Grand Slam winner was understandably emotional as she left the court. Williams sustained an apparent ankle injury when she slipped early in her first-round match against Aliaksandra Sasnovich. She tried to continue but fell to the ground in pain during an ensuing volley. Williams was in tears and received a standing ovation as she walked off.