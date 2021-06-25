These are the best tools to chop time and energy off splitting firewood
If you have a wood-burning fireplace or wood stove, you know that nothing beats a cozy fire on a cold day or evening—even in the summer, depending on where you are. But, maintaining a steady supply of firewood takes a lot of work. That’s where a log splitter comes in handy. These powerful machines are capable of turning sections of trees into perfectly sized pieces of firewood with the pull of a lever. Instead of buying split firewood by the bundle or truckload, save some time, energy, and money doing it yourself—the easy way—with one of the best log splitters on the market now.www.popsci.com