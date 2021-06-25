Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Beautiful and Moving Must-Watch Trailer for the Sundance Hit Film CODA

By Joey Paur
GeekTyrant
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApple TV has released the first trailer for the Sundance Film Festival hit CODA. The film won both the Audience Award and Grand Jury Prize at the festival, which means it’s a great film worth checking out. This is a beautiful trailer for the movie, which tells an inspiring and moving story.

geektyrant.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eugenio Derbez
Person
Marlee Matlin
Person
Emilia Jones
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coda#Sundance Film Festival#Film#Coda
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Apple TV
News Break
Movies
Related
Moviesmymixfm.com

Watch the trailer for Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘SOUR Prom Concert Film,’ streaming tonight

It’s prom night for Olivia Rodrigo and her fans, and you can get a sneak peek at what she has in store for you now: The trailer for her SOUR Prom Concert Film has dropped. In the trailer, Olivia, wearing a shiny, short blue dress, gets picked up by a stretch limo and taken to the prom. Despite the presence of balloons and streamers, the whole event seems sort of menacing, and Olivia is definitely not happy to be there.
MoviesGeekTyrant

Trailer for the Film Adaptation of CLIFFORD THE BIG RED DOG

Paramount Pictures has released the first full trailer for its upcoming live-action/CG-hybrid film adaptation of the beloved children’s book series by Norman Birdwell, Clifford the Big Red Dog, the film looks exactly like you might expect it to look with a giant red dog as the main character. In the...
Moviestheplaylist.net

12 Films To Watch in July: ‘No Sudden Move,’ ‘The Green Knight’ & More

For the first time in quite a while, the upcoming release schedule for films has veered back into some semblance of normal. There will still be several films that receive the treatment of being released in theaters simultaneously with a run on streaming services – either through a subscription such as HBO Max or paying for a movie while also having the streaming service, it will be available on such as “Black Widow” on Disney+. However, it would seem as if more and more films, both tentpole blockbusters and independent pictures.
Moviesfemalefirst.co.uk

Walt Disney Studios introduces new and charming movie, Encanto

Take a look at the stunning trailer and poster for the upcoming family-feature!. We all know that Disney have brought us some exceptional, heart-warming and beautiful films over the years, but upcoming film Encanto might just stand a little taller than the rest. Encanto tells the wonderful tale of a...
MoviesTVOvermind

New Trailer for the Candyman Reboot is a Must See

It can be said that Candyman is remaining within the realm of known history at this point since from the trailer it would appear that the timeline isn’t going back as far as the original movie and its sequel did, meaning it won’t go back so far in history that the disconnect can be felt. Instead, things will be kept as close to current as possible, and the story is going back to Cabrini Green, which has been gentrified to such a degree that it’s no longer recognizable as the original tenement buildings in the first movie. But the feeling of dread is still there when the legend of Candyman is told by an old-time resident who’s played by Colman Domingo of Fear The Walking Dead. The story differs this time as it involves a man that handed out candy to the neighborhood kids but was falsely accused of hiding razor blades in the candies and beaten nearly to death before being slain by the police. The hook hand is still there, the bees are still there, and the terror is definitely still there.
Moviesdailydead.com

Watch the New Trailer for DACHRA

Heading to theaters on July 9th, we have the brand new trailer for Dachra!. "Grisly, frightening, and stuffed with howling thrills, the new Tunisian horror film DACHRA won over both Frightfest and the Venice Film Festival and is finally making its stateside debut. Equal parts Midsommar and The Blair Witch Project, DACHRA begins with a simple classroom assignment and spins through double plot twists into high-tension cannibal sorcery.
Video Gamesgamingideology.com

Trailer for animated film Battle of the Realms unleashed

Following the official announcement last week, the first trailer has been released for Warner Bros.’ R-Rated Animated Sequel Mortal Kombat Legends: Battle of the Realms, which picks up after the events of Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion’s Revenge and sees Raiden and his band of warriors forced to take part in a final Mortal Kombat when besieged by Shao Kahn’s forces; watch the trailer here, via IGN.
Moviesvrscout.com

Painfully Cute VR Film ‘Madrid Noir’ Is A Must-Watch On Quest

Explore the streets of Madrid, Spain to uncover a family mystery in this interactive VR short film. 2021 has been an emotional rollercoaster for me, and I’m not just talking about the pandemic. This year has featured the release of several VR experiences that left me, admittedly, feeling surprisingly teary-eyed,...
Movieswhereyat.com

Film Review: No Sudden Move

Director Steven Soderbergh (Ocean's Eleven) debuted his new heist film, No Sudden Move, exclusively on HBO MAX on July 1. Set in 1950s Detroit, the film tells the story of Curt and Ronald (Don Cheadle and Benicio del Toro). They're recruited to hold an automotive executive's (David Harbour) family hostage while he retrieves a top-secret document from his boss' safe.
Sundance, UTPosted by
TownLift

Sundance’s CODA to premiere in theaters and Apple TV+ on Aug. 13

CUPERTINO, Calif. — This year’s Sundance hit, CODA, was picked up by Apple Original Films for around $25 million in January. This made it one of the biggest success stories of the 2021 virtual Sundance Film Festival and one of the most successful films in Sundance history. ‘CODA’ is an acronym for Child of Deaf […]
Moviesdavidbordwell.net

Learning to watch a film, while watching a film

The Hand That Rocks the Cradle (1992). “Every film trains its spectator,” I wrote a long time ago. In other words: A movie teaches us how to watch it. But how can we give that idea some heft? How do movies do it? And what are we doing?. Many menus.
Moviesdarkhorizons.com

Fourth “Riddick” Moving Towards Filming?

Actor Vin Diesel, out doing promotional rounds for the recently released “F9: The Fast Saga,” has confirmed that a fourth “Riddick” movie is on the way with the main issue at the moment being timing. Going by the working title “Furya,” writer/director David Twohy has reportedly completed the script and...
TV SeriesGeekTyrant

The Twisted Full Trailer for AMERICAN HORROR STORIES Ls "Like AMITYVILLE HORROR on Crystal Meth"

AMC has released the full trailer for its twisted new horror anthology series American Horror Stories, which is Ryan Murphy’s American Horror Story spinoff show. The series will dive into the “horror myths, legends and lore. Many of these episodes will feature AHS stars you know and love.” Each episode will feature a different story, and some of them will return to classic locations from American Horror Story.

Comments / 0

Community Policy